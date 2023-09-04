PPP digital media holds consultative meeting

LAHORE - A consultative meeting of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) digital media was held in the Peoples Secretariat Punjab under the presidency of Ali Qasim Gilani, head of party’s digital media wing. The participants gave sugges­tions and recommendations to develop the party’s digi­tal media on effective and modern lines. Ali Qasim Gilani spoke in detail about the importance and objectives of the digital media of the Party particularly in the context of the Punjab province. The meeting also discussed the future strategy for strengthening and further improving the PPP Punjab on the digital platform. The meeting was attended by Shehzad Saeed Cheema, Deputy Information Secretary, Nayab Gohar John, Spokesman for Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Zalafiqar Ali Badr, Faisal Mir, Faiza Malik, Ayesha Nawaz Chaudhry, Ahsan Abbas Rizvi, Junaid Qaiser, Usman Awan, Mayra Hashmi, and Punjab Informa­tion and Social Media activists. The participants agreed that the digital media is a powerful tool that can be used to reach out to a large number of people and to effectively communicate the party’s message. They also agreed that the PPP Punjab needs to have a strong digital presence in order to be competitive in the upcoming elections.