Monday, September 04, 2023
Preparations underway to launch major operation, says Haris Nawaz

Agencies
September 04, 2023
Regional, Karachi

THATTA-Caretaker Home Minister Haris Nawaz on Sunday said preparations being made for major operations in Karachi and interior of Sindh. Talking to media at Makli Bypass here, Haris Nawaz said that the operation will be launched as new officers will come today or the next day. Home minister said that Sindh the peace will return to Sindh after posting of good officers. Sindh will turn into a cradle of peace, he said. “Preparations have been completed for an operation in Ghotki, Kashmore, Jacobabad and Kandhkot,” Haris Nawaz said. “Operation will be conducted at all places in Katcha and Pacca areas,” caretaker home minister of Sindh said. “We are not going to initiate political victimisation against anyone,” he said. “Action being taken against those having NAB or other cases against them,” he said. “We will hold free, fair and transparent election and will issue instructions as and when the election date given,” he added.

Agencies

