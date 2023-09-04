 Reprehensible Cinderella

The tale of Cinderella, a be­loved and enduring story, has long captured the hearts of children and adults alike with its enchanting magic, transfor­mation, and triumph of good over evil. However, upon clos­er examination, it becomes clear that beneath the surface of this fairy tale lie a series of messag­es that, while charming, can also be seen as questionable. These lessons, often unconsciously im­bibed during childhood, shape our perceptions in ways that might not align with the values we aim to instill.

In the narrative of Cinderel­la, there’s an implicit empha­sis on passivity and the hope of an external savior. Cinderella’s patience in the face of adversi­ty may inadvertently communi­cate the idea that circumstances will change solely through exter­nal intervention rather than by one’s own initiative. This outlook can foster a sense of helplessness, leading individuals to wait for their own “fairy godmother” to solve their challenges rather than actively seeking solutions.

Traditional gender roles are perpetuated through Cinderella’s assigned duties of housework and servitude, as well as the prince’s role as the ultimate rescuer. These portrayals inadvertent­ly reinforce gender stereotypes, limiting the roles and aspirations of both genders. This can hinder the understanding that individu­als are not defined by their gen­der but by their actions, abilities, and aspirations.

The tale’s culminating focus on marriage as the pinnacle of a woman’s aspirations can inadver­tently belittle personal achieve­ments, education, and career goals. By centering Cinderella’s ul­timate success on her marriage to the prince, the story inadvertently reinforces the idea that a woman’s journey finds completion in mar­riage rather than in individual ac­complishments.

Societal hierarchies are inad­vertently reinforced through Cin­derella’s transition from her low­ly status to that of a princess. This portrayal implies that up­ward mobility is predominant­ly achievable through marrying someone of higher social stand­ing, overlooking the value of personal agency and individual achievements.

Cinderella’s unwavering obedi­ence to her stepfamily’s demands may unintentionally teach chil­dren that obedience and compli­ance are virtues to be upheld at any cost. This lesson, while root­ed in the narrative’s historical context, might discourage young minds from questioning author­ity or standing up for themselves when faced with injustices.

In reflection, the enchanting world of Cinderella, while capti­vating and nostalgic, carries with it several unintended lessons that shape our perceptions and be­liefs. As we revisit this beloved tale, it becomes increasingly evi­dent that its hidden messages de­serve a critical examination.

UNZILA TAHIR HUDA,

Karachi.