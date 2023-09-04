Rs4.5m released for treatment of policemen, families

LAHORE - In­spector General of Police (IGP), Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has approved release of more than Rs4.5 million funds for treat­ment of police personnel and their families. He approved the release of funds on the cases sent from different districts, including Lahore. Wireless operator Zahid Mahmood’s 4-year-old daughter with hear­ing impairment has been ap­proved for a cochlear implant of Rs 18.30 lakh. The widow of the deceased Sub-Inspector Ilyas Ali was given Rs 1 million for cancer treatment. Constable Umar Farooq, who lost his leg in a traffic accident, was given Rs 0.5 million for treatment. ASI Mohammad Khalid Javed has been sanctioned Rs 0.5 million for the treatment of his daugh­ter’s backbone. Gazi Constable Kaleemullah was given Rs 0.2 million for surgical treatment. The Welfare Management Com­mittee under the chairmanship of Additional IG Welfare and Fi­nance Riaz Nazir Gara had rec­ommended the release of funds on the above cases.