RUDA backs availability of 330 acres of land for proposed mandis

LAHORE - The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) has issued statement to address and provide clarity regarding the upcoming Mandi project. The authority is actively working on road connectivity to en­sure seamless access to the mandis. Alongwith that the authority is committed to fa­cilitating shopkeepers as per the principles of a modern Mandi and directives from the government. Moreover, RUDA is dedicated to provid­ing state-of-the-art facilities in line with international best practices. This includes a nerve centre, auction arena, research centre, and more to enhance the fruit, fish, and related businesses. RUDA ac­knowledges that the request for these modern mandis came from PAMRA and the Ag­riculture Department, and the authority is committed to ful­filling this request in the spirit of cooperation. Additionally, shifting the mandis outside Lahore aims to reduce pollu­tion and congestion caused by daily truck commutes. RUDA will conduct a comprehensive environmental impact assess­ment to ensure the success of this endeavour. Furthermore, RUDA remains committed to the welfare of the community and the successful execution of the Mandi project, which aims to benefit all stakehold­ers involved.