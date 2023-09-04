School principal arrested on sexual assault charges

Police on Monday arrested principal of a private school on the charges of sexual assault in Gulshan-e-Hadeed area.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muneer Hassan Sardar, 25 videos related to the alleged misconduct and sexual assault were recovered during a search of the suspect's office.

He explained that the accused used to entice women with promises of employment and then subject them to sexual assault. He used to blackmail the victims by showing them the recorded acts of assault.

It was revealed that five women who had become victims of sexual assault at the suspect's office had been identified, and further information would be gathered from the affected women.

On the other hand, Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh, Raffat Mukhtar, has taken notice of the incident sought a detailed report from SSP Muneer Hassan Sardar.

He stressed the need for an impartial and transparent investigation to bring the case to a logical conclusion.

Meanwhile, Sindh Education Minister Rana Hussain formed a four-member inquiry committee in this regard.

According to Additional Director Registration, the committee is headed by Deputy Director Qurban Bhutto and includes Assistant Director Mamtaaz Kambrani, Zaid Magsi, and Javed Qazi as its members.

They will conduct a thorough investigation of the school, gather details, and take further action based on the facts and recommendations of the committee.