Section 144 imposed on burning of crops remains

DERA GHAZI KHAN, Sep 03 - District administration has imposed section 144 on the burning of crops remaining under the measures to prevent smog across the district on Sunday. In line with special directives of the provincial government, the Commissioner DG Khan Division Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir while presiding over a meeting regarding arrangements to prevent smog at his office, directed all deputy commissioners of the division to launch strict action against the violators of smog standard operating procedure (SoP).