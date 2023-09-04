Section 144 imposed on burning of crops remains

DERA GHAZI KHAN, Sep 03 - District administra­tion has imposed section 144 on the burning of crops remaining under the mea­sures to prevent smog across the district on Sunday. In line with special directives of the provincial govern­ment, the Commissioner DG Khan Division Dr Nasir Mah­mood Bashir while presiding over a meeting regarding arrangements to prevent smog at his office, directed all deputy commissioners of the division to launch strict action against the violators of smog standard operating procedure (SoP).