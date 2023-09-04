Monday, September 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Sister turns out to be brother's killer

12:49 AM | September 04, 2023
National

The mystery of a blind murder was solved in Pakpattan as sister turned out to be the killer of elder brother.

The sister killed her landlord brother in connivance with a servant.

According to the police, the accused Salma wanted to marry her brother’s employee Ashraf.

“The elder brother was an obstacle in the marriage and Salma killed him in connivance with Ashraf,” said DPO Tariq Walayat.

The accused also orchestrated a drama as she said that her brother was killed by some unknown suspects.

Both the suspects were later arrested by the police while the weapon was also recovered.

The police have also started further action against the suspects.

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1693710394.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023