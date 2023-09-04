Sister turns out to be brother's killer

The mystery of a blind murder was solved in Pakpattan as sister turned out to be the killer of elder brother.

The sister killed her landlord brother in connivance with a servant.

According to the police, the accused Salma wanted to marry her brother’s employee Ashraf.

“The elder brother was an obstacle in the marriage and Salma killed him in connivance with Ashraf,” said DPO Tariq Walayat.

The accused also orchestrated a drama as she said that her brother was killed by some unknown suspects.

Both the suspects were later arrested by the police while the weapon was also recovered.

The police have also started further action against the suspects.