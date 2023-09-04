Situation in GB completely normal: Solangi

Says services of Pakistan Army, armed forces procured to maintain peace and order during Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) n Interior minister rejects misleading social media narratives and fake news setting record straight n GB govt says businesses, educational institutions are open as usual.

GILGIT-BALTISTAN - As reports surfaced on social media that law and order situation in Gil­git-Baltistan had worsened, the re­gion's Home Department and fed­eral interior minister made it clear that the situation was completely peaceful. For over a week now, so­cial media posts shared from the country's northern region have re­flected unrest and tensions with the mobile internet services reportedly suspended by the authorities, said media reports.

The department also denied news and speculations circulating in the media regarding the deployment of the Pakistan Army, terming it "base­less". However, section 144 has been imposed across the province to maintain law and order, protect the life and property of the people, and avoid any untoward incident.

All communication roads, trade and business centres and education­al institutions in Gilgit-Baltistan are open as usual, the department said, adding that the services of the Pa­kistan Army and armed forces had been procured to maintain peace and order during the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), along with this, special measures have been taken for the securi­ty of the procession routes and Imambargahs like in the past. Endorsing the GB home department state­ment, Caretaker Infor­mation Minister Murtaza Solangi rejected the “mis­leading social media nar­ratives and fake news” set­ting the “record straight”. Taking to X, formerly Twit­ter, the interim minister wrote: “Gilgit-Baltistan is experiencing peace and stability. Schools, colleges, markets, and roads are open, displaying a sense of normalcy.” He main­tained “no army deploy­ment” has taken place, but the military personnel are prepared to protect the community during the che­hlum of Hazrat Imam Hus­sain (RA) in the coming week. Refuted all reports of tensions in the region, the minister said: “The reports of unrest are baseless; no shots were fired, no dam­age to public and private property did occur.” “Gilg­it Baltistan remains a heav­en of peace and harmony,” he claimed. Solangi said that local and foreign tour­ists were enjoying in Skar­du. In a post on X, shar­ing a video clip of tourists, he said the situation was peaceful and normal while the roads and destinations were open. A day earlier, reports emerged regarding the GB government’s deci­sion to call in the army for the maintenance of the law and order situation in the region. The decision, as re­ported, was made during a meeting of the Parlia­mentary Peace Committee headed by GB Chief Min­ister Gulbar Khan. In view of the alleged worsening state of peace in the region, the meeting reportedly de­cided to deploy Rangers, scouts and Frontier Corps personnel in big cities. Meanwhile, the GB admin­istration imposed a ban on “illegal gatherings” and blockage of streets with heavy contingents of Rang­ers, scouts and law enforc­ers scheduled to be de­ployed in all major cities to ensure peace in the area.