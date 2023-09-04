Special cell to investigate cases related to financing of terror

ISLAMABAD - A spe­cial investigative cell in the Anti-Terrorism Department of Islamabad Capital Police has been set up which will investigate cases related to financing terrorism and ex­tremism. On the special di­rections of Federal Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti, Is­lamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Naseer Khan has taken the initiative to set up this spe­cial cell. A police spokes­person said, “The in-charge of this cell will be an officer in Grade 17 and it will oper­ate under the supervision of SSP CTD.” The ICCPO has stated, “This cell will func­tion in accordance with in­ternational standards and will also seek cooperation from other law enforce­ment agencies in matters of special investigations.” He further said, “Robust legal actions will be taken against the individuals involved in the financing of terrorism and extremism.” Previously, ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan had established an anti-ter­rorism and extremism unit in CTD which was the first one of its kind in Pakistan. In this unit, Islamabad Capi­tal Police teams are work­ing to combat extremism in educational institutions and schools. Furthermore, the Anti-Extremism Unit moni­tors sermons in mosques, reviews political, linguis­tic, religious, and sectar­ian content on social media and websites, and identifies individuals involved in ex­tremism-related crimes.