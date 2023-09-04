Special package for cultivators

Monday, September 04, 2023
Staff Reporter
September 04, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   On the direc­tion of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, a special package would be prepared to provide facilities to the cultivators of the province. The chief minister on Sunday sought comprehen­sive recommendations for the prepara­tion of the special package. Chairman Planning & Development Board, Secre­taries of Agriculture,Livestock,Irrigation,Finance and a team comprising of­ficials of Punjab Bank would prepare recommendations for the package. The CM Mohsin Naqvi also sought a durable plan for the establishment of a Model Agricultural Market in every division. Pesticides, agricul­tural equipment,fertilisers and seeds would be available in the Model Agri­cultural Market.

Staff Reporter

