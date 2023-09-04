Special package for cultivators

LAHORE - On the direction of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, a special package would be prepared to provide facilities to the cultivators of the province. The chief minister on Sunday sought comprehensive recommendations for the preparation of the special package. Chairman Planning & Development Board, Secretaries of Agriculture,Livestock,Irrigation,Finance and a team comprising officials of Punjab Bank would prepare recommendations for the package. The CM Mohsin Naqvi also sought a durable plan for the establishment of a Model Agricultural Market in every division. Pesticides, agricultural equipment,fertilisers and seeds would be available in the Model Agricultural Market.