Sugar price shoots to Rs220 per kg

QUETTA - Sugar price spiked to a record high of Rs220 per kg in retail markets of Balochistan. The sugar that was earlier being sold at Rs200 suddenly recorded a Rs20 per kg rise in Balochistan to reach an all-time record high of Rs220. The commodity’s whole­sale price is Rs210 per kg in the province, while a 50-kg sack has reached Rs10,500, the market sources said. According to deal­ers, the price of the commodity increased after the supply of sug­ar got suspended as vehicles got stuck on the national highways after the suspension of permits. The sudden rise in sugar prices has added to the misery of the people who are already bear­ing the brunt of inflation. Earlier sources claimed that the Minis­try of Commerce and Industries ruled out the shortage of sugar in Pakistan. The clarification came after sources claimed that Paki­stan is seeking to import sugar from Brazil. The sources within the ministry said Pakistan has sufficient stock of sugar more than 2 million metric tons, which is sufficient for the country’s use until December.