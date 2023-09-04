Sutlej water drops to low flood at Ganda Singh Headworks

HAVELI LAKHA/BAHAWALNAGAR - Sutlej River water has dropped to low flood at Head Ganda Singh on Sunday with water level as high as 17 feet. The water inflow has been 38,966 cusecs at Ganda Sindh Wala Headworks in Sutlej River.

The water flow in river has re­turned to normal at Sulemanki with 40,389 cusecs inflow and 26,467 cu­secs outflow. Sutlej has been in low flood at Bhookan Pattan, district ad­ministration Bahawalnagar has said.

“Around 1,66,000 people have be­come homeless and evacuated in 150 kilometers river belt in flood­ing,” district administration shared. ” Crops standing over 1,60,000 acres have destroyed, while 17,549 hous­es have fully destroyed or partially damaged,” according to figures.

“Floodwater affected 157 villages and swept away scores of temporary dykes and link roads.” “Lank link of over 100 settlements has been dis­rupted, while dozens of settlements are still flooded,” according to dis­trict administration report.

“Around 143 schools in the river re­gion have been affected and pow­er supply disrupted at 18 feeders in flood-hit areas”. “The rescue teams evacuated 13,000 people, stranded in floodwater, to safer places,” adminis­tration stated. District administration has setup 30 flood camps with necessi­ties. Evacuees facing severe hardships, according to the district report. Fero­cious flow of the river water has swept away protective dykes and roads in Sutlej belt. Floodwater has developed craters at link roads connecting river belt with the main highway.