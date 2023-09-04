Tourists advised to avoid traveling Babusar Road after 6pm

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tourism Development Corpora­tion (PTDC) on Wednesday advised tourists venturing into Northern Areas to avoid travel­ing and commuting after evening hours to re­frain from any inconvenience and untoward sit­uation. According to an advisory of PTDC on Sunday, Babusar Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Road was closed to all kinds of traffic after 6 p.m. in the evening due to recent floods that submerged a major portion of the thoroughfare leading to the scenic tourism magnet.

Tourists and commuters were requested to complete their journey before 6 p.m. to avoid in­convenience. Tourists and travelers had also been advised to contact the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Kite Project Helpline (1422) to get fresh updates on weather, roads, and flood situations.