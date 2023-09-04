Monday, September 04, 2023
Tourists throng to Murree to beat heat  

APP
September 04, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - A large number of tourists from twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Sunday weekend thronged to Murree and other hilly resorts to enjoy cold weather and beat the scorching heat that has gripped various parts of the country.

Talking to APP, Anita Ahsan, a resident of G-11, said that the intensive heat wave forced people of twin cities to visit hilly areas including Pathriyata, Nathia Gali, Ayubia and other places.

Haroon Waheed, a resident of Rawalpindi, along with the family visited Murree and complained that owners of hotels, plazas and houses were overcharging tourists. He further said that the relevant authorities should ensure cleanliness as international tourists were also visiting the spots.  He said, “Substandard food is sold on eateries and other tourist sites, demanding strict actions against such responsible.”  

APP

