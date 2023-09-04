Unjust Dismissals

The recent termination of more than 700 work-charged employees by the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Faisalabad, citing financial constraints and revenue generation issues, has sparked outrage and brought into question the organisation’s motives. These dismissals become even more dubious when it is revealed that WASA currently has 980 vacant positions that could have easily accommodated these skilled workers. With mounting evidence pointing towards other factors at play, the ethical implications of this decision are hard to ignore.

The decision to fire 700 experienced and qualified workers in light of the substantial number of vacancies within WASA raises is baffling to say the least. An alarming discrepancy emerged when examining the recent financial decisions made by WASA as well. The agency recently raised the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) allowance from 50% to 100%, benefitting regular employees. Furthermore, employee salaries were increased by 35%, according to the Punjab government’s directive. Given these actions, it is perplexing that WASA claims a lack of funds as the grounds for the dismissals.

While it could be reasonable to terminate employees based on poor performance, disguising it as a financial constraint when contrary evidence exists is unethical. The ripple effects of this decision reverberate through the affected families, exacerbating their struggle to make ends meet. Moreover, such a significant loss of experienced personnel inevitably affects the quality of work carried out by WASA. When families are already grappling with financial hardships, the dismissal of 700 employees is not only consequential but also undermines trust in the organisation.

To restore faith in WASA’s decision-making process, urgent action is required. It is imperative that an investigation is launched to uncover the truth behind the dismissals. A comprehensive audit report must be generated to analyse the financial claims made and determine whether the dismissals were based on accurate realities. Transparent investigation and accountability are now vital in upholding fairness and restoring trust within the organisation.