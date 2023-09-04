Monday, September 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

US ambassador calls on Maryam

US ambassador calls on Maryam
12:47 AM | September 04, 2023
National

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif, on Sunday, held a meeting with the American Ambassador Donald Bloom at her residence in Murree.

The meeting focused on the significance of the historical and long-standing bilateral relations between the two countries.

Both emphasised the importance of promoting mutual cooperation in areas such as trade, economy, security, peace, and regional stability.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her gratitude towards Ambassador Donald Bloom for the American government's efforts during the challenging circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating floods last year. 

Earier, on Friday British High Commissioner Jane Marriott also met Maryam in Raiwind.

Maryam congratulated Jean Marriott on her diplomatic responsibilities in Pakistan and discussed matters of mutual interest during the meeting held in Lahore.

Maryam said Marriott's appointment would strengthen the relations between both the countries.

Pakistan Women down South Africa to clinch T20I series

The PML-N leader appreciated and thanked for the much needed assistance by the UK government in educating the flood-hit girls.

The British High Commissioner also thanked Maryam for expressing her good wishes.

Tags:

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1693710394.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023