Week-long polio eradication campaign begins today

LAHORE - District administration Lahore de­termined to vaccinate two hundred thousands children in the specific selected areas provincial capital La­hore during a weeklong polio eradi­cation campaign starting from today (Monday). More than 6360 polio teams will participate in the anti polio campaign. The district admin­istration claims to be fully prepared to complete the polio vaccination within scheduled time. In this regard Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider chaired an important meet­ing of the high rank officials includ­ing Additional Deputy Commission­ers, Assistant Commissioners, CEO Health, Education, DDHOs, UCMOs, Area Incharges, to review the prepa­rations for anti-polio campaign on Sunday. The core team of district ad­ministration comprising of Addition­al Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, CEO Health, Educa­tion, DDHOs, UCMOs, Area Incharges briefed DC Lahore Rafia Haider about the execution plan of special polio vaccination campaign in the pro­vincial capital. Sharing the essential details about the special anti polio campaign DC Lahore informed that the special polio campaign will be held from September 4 to Septem­ber 11 in specific selected areas, adding a special polio prevention campaign is being conducted after environmental patterns of polio were revealed. In the seven-day campaign, the goal is to administer polio vaccine to more than two hun­dred thousands children, said the DC Lahore Rafia Haider. Speaking about the language barrier faced during the anti polio campaign she added, Pashto translators will also be deployed along with polio teams in Pathan settlements. DC Lahore directed the Polio workers to pay special attention to houses those who refuse to vaccinate their chil­dren, adding Assistant Commissioner should persuade the parents to get polio vaccination for the future of their children. A review meeting will be held on a daily basis to check the performance of the week long polio campaign, says DC Lahore DC Lahore in her special message urged the par­ents to vaccinate their children by giving them two drops of polio vac­cine she said and added two shots of polio vaccine can protect your chil­dren from a lifetime of deprivation.