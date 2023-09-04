Week-long polio eradication campaign begins today

LAHORE - District administration Lahore determined to vaccinate two hundred thousands children in the specific selected areas provincial capital Lahore during a weeklong polio eradication campaign starting from today (Monday). More than 6360 polio teams will participate in the anti polio campaign. The district administration claims to be fully prepared to complete the polio vaccination within scheduled time. In this regard Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider chaired an important meeting of the high rank officials including Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, CEO Health, Education, DDHOs, UCMOs, Area Incharges, to review the preparations for anti-polio campaign on Sunday. The core team of district administration comprising of Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, CEO Health, Education, DDHOs, UCMOs, Area Incharges briefed DC Lahore Rafia Haider about the execution plan of special polio vaccination campaign in the provincial capital. Sharing the essential details about the special anti polio campaign DC Lahore informed that the special polio campaign will be held from September 4 to September 11 in specific selected areas, adding a special polio prevention campaign is being conducted after environmental patterns of polio were revealed. In the seven-day campaign, the goal is to administer polio vaccine to more than two hundred thousands children, said the DC Lahore Rafia Haider. Speaking about the language barrier faced during the anti polio campaign she added, Pashto translators will also be deployed along with polio teams in Pathan settlements. DC Lahore directed the Polio workers to pay special attention to houses those who refuse to vaccinate their children, adding Assistant Commissioner should persuade the parents to get polio vaccination for the future of their children. A review meeting will be held on a daily basis to check the performance of the week long polio campaign, says DC Lahore DC Lahore in her special message urged the parents to vaccinate their children by giving them two drops of polio vaccine she said and added two shots of polio vaccine can protect your children from a lifetime of deprivation.