Monday, September 04, 2023
Workshop sets agenda for socio-economic uplift of minorities

APP
September 04, 2023
Peshawar

Peshawar   -  A consultative workshop sets the agenda for chalking out inclusive strategic priorities of diverse faith communities to serve as a joint collective movement to promote peace building and the socio-economic development of religious minorities.

The workshop, organised by Blue Veins organisation here Sunday, also formed a group of the civil society organisations (CSOs) to achieve the target of the socio-economic development of religious minorities with a specific focus on enactment of Kalasha Matrimonial Marriage Bill and policy reforms for strengthening two percent quota of minorities in higher education institutions across various districts.

The workshop was attended by people from diversified fields including lawyers, academia, social workers, right activities, women leaders, minority representatives and youth leaders.

In the welcome address, Sana Ahmad, Programme Manager Blue Veins apprised participants about objective of the workshop, its goal and a working plan.

APP

