Monday, September 04, 2023
Zimbabwe’s president-elect sworns in today 

Agencies
September 04, 2023
International

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s Presi­dent-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to be sworn in today (Monday) for his second term in office, Information, Pub­licity and Broadcasting Services Minis­ter Monica Mutsvangwa announced Saturday eve­ning. The inauguration ceremony will be held at the 60,000-seater National Sports Stadium in the capital Harare, Mutsvangwa announced in a press release. Mnangagwa was re-elected for his second and final five-year term after garnering 52.6 percent of the to­tal votes cast in the Aug. 23-24 election, according to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commissio

Agencies

International

