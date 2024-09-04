28 companies honored at Solar Technology Excellence Awards

LAHORE - The Solar Technology Excellence Awards 2024, an event celebrating innovation and leadership in the solar energy sector, was held at a local hotel in Lahore. The ceremony, organised by Energy Update in partnership with the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB), and Pakistan Solar Association, recognized 28 companies for their outstanding contributions to the advancement of solar energy in Pakistan. The event was graced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, who served as the chief guest. Managing Editor of Energy Update and Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Naeem Qureshi, welcomed attendees and outlined the rigorous criteria and transparent nominations process that led to the selection of award winners. He highlighted that the nominations underwent careful scrutiny by a panel of esteemed judges to ensure fairness and merit.

Governor Kundi presented awards to representatives from 28 leading companies, including: SOLIS Inverters, Shenzhen Growatt New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., Huawei International Co., Limited, GoodWe Technologies Co., Ltd., Inverex Solar Energy, Huasun Energy Co., Limited, Ziewnic Pvt Limited, Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd., Enercap Energy Holdings Ltd, Astronergy Solar, Sogo Group of Companies, Dyness Digital Energy Technology Co., Ltd., ESL Renewables (Pvt.) Limited, Albario Engineering Pvt Limited, Crown Solar Energy, Voltaic Power Private Limited, Netline Group of Companies, AMA Energy Services Pvt Limited, Meezan Bank Ltd, ACM Group of Industries, Decent Solar, New Rabia Enterprises, Landmark Energy, Universal Cables Industries Limited, Tri Angels Electronics (Pvt.) Ltd, American Solar, Solar Power 99 and NRTC Energies Pvt Ltd.

These companies were recognized for their excellence in various categories, reflecting the diverse and innovative landscape of solar energy in Pakistan. The event was sponsored by industry leaders including SOLIS Inverters, Shenzhen Growatt New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., Huawei International Co., Limited, GoodWe Technologies Co., Ltd., Inverex Solar Energy, Huasun Energy Co., Limited, Ziewnic Pvt Limited, Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd., Enercap Energy Holdings Ltd, Astronergy Solar, Sogo Group of Companies, Dyness Digital Energy Technology Co., Ltd., and Sustainable Development Policy Institute.