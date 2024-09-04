Wednesday, September 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

28th Safar procession concludes peacefully

APP
September 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA   -   The main procession, marking the 28th of Safar, concluded peacefully, here on Tuesday. The procession, which commenced from Imam Bargah 7 Block, passed through the city’s major thoroughfares including Nori Gate, Karkhana Bazaar, Kacheri Chowk, Amin Bazaar, Choti Sabzi Mandi, Muhammadi Bazaar, and Shrabat Chowk before culminating at Imam Bargah 19 Block. To ensure the safety of the participants, over 1,000 police personnel were deployed alongwith elite force and security squad teams. The procession route was fortified with barbed wire and barricades, and CCTV cameras were installed for constant monitoring. Regional Police Officer (RPO) and District Police Officer (DPO) closely monitored the procession through the emergency control room.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1725346765.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024