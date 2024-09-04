Agricultural research priority of KP govt: Minister

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Maj (Retd) Sajjad Barkwal on Tuesday said that agricultural research is of utmost importance.

Research activities should be intensified to provide the best seeds to the farmers so that their production can be significantly increased, by which their financial condition will not only be improved but the province will also move towards food self-sufficiency. He said negligence in the performance of duties will not be tolerated. Corrupt elements have no place in the department.

He expressed these views during a detailed visit to the Directorate General of Agriculture Research in Peshawar. Director General Agriculture Research Dr Abdul Rauf, and Director Outreach Dr Abdul Bari welcomed the minister.

A comprehensive briefing was given to the minister regarding the ongoing research activities, departmental affairs and responsibilities of Agriculture Research. During the briefing, various projects and their progress were reviewed. While inform about challenges faced in the implementation of research initiatives.

Sajjad Barkwal issued instructions and suggestions to increase the effectiveness of the implementation of research in this field. He emphasised the importance of implementing research findings that would directly benefit farmers, adding he also highlighted the important role of agricultural research in ensuring food security, emphasising the need for continuous innovation and cooperation in this sector.

On the occasion, instructions were issued that special attention should be given to the expansion of fruit orchards in areas with high potential across the province.