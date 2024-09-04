Wednesday, September 04, 2024
Apple to unveil iPhone 16 series, New MacBook Air on September 9

Apple to unveil iPhone 16 series, New MacBook Air on September 9
Web Desk
10:33 PM | September 04, 2024
Technology

Apple is set to reveal its latest products at the "It’s Glowtime" event on September 9, 2024.

The spotlight will be on the new iPhone 16 series, featuring four models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

These iPhones will boast advanced cameras, faster processors, a new USB-C port, and AI-powered tools, including "Apple Intelligence" with features like "Genmoji" and "Image Playground."

In addition to the iPhones, Apple will introduce a new MacBook Air powered by the M3 chip, promising enhanced performance and longer battery life.

All products will be available for purchase starting September 20, 2024.

Web Desk

Technology

