Apple to unveil iPhone 16 series, New MacBook Air on September 9

Apple is set to reveal its latest products at the "It’s Glowtime" event on September 9, 2024.

The spotlight will be on the new series, featuring four models: , Plus, Pro, and Pro Max.

These iPhones will boast advanced cameras, faster processors, a new USB-C port, and AI-powered tools, including "Apple Intelligence" with features like "Genmoji" and "Image Playground."

In addition to the iPhones, Apple will introduce a new MacBook Air powered by the M3 chip, promising enhanced performance and longer battery life.

All products will be available for purchase starting September 20, 2024.