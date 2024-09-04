At least 129 killed during mass prison break attempt in DR Congo

Congo - More than 120 people were killed in an attempted mass breakout from the largest prison in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the latest in a series of violent attacks on jails in the central African nation. Prisoners tried to break out en masse from the Makala Central Prison in the capital, Kinshasa, at around 2 a.m. local time (9 p.m. ET) on Monday, Interior Minister Jacquemain Shabani Lukoo Bihango told reporters. “The provisional human toll stands at 129 dead including 24 by gunshot after warning. The others died by jostling, suffocation and some women were raped,” Bihango said. He added that 59 people were receiving medical care. One Kinshasa resident, Daddi Soso, told Agence France-Presse that gunfire rang out for several hours during the incident and that he later saw security vehicles removing bodies from the scene. A series of graphic videos circulating on social media - not verified by CNN - showed dozens of bloodied corpses on the ground. Video filmed inside the prison showed several ransacked rooms with debris, burnt office furniture and papers strewn across the floor. Several prison buildings including offices, the registry, the infirmary and food depots were destroyed by fires during the attempted prison break, the minister told the press conference. Interior minister Bihango convened a crisis meeting of the country’s defense and security services on Tuesday after receiving instructions from the country’s “senior hierarchy.” The government is relieved “by the restored calm,” he said, adding that investigations into the incident are ongoing. More than 12,000 inmates, mostly pretrial detainees, were held in the Makala prison before the attempted jailbreak even though the facility could only contain 1,500 people, according to a recent report by Amnesty International which highlighted the “appalling” detention conditions at the facility.