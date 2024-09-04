Babar Azam slips out of ICC Test top 10 rankings amid Pakistan's decline

For the first time in five years, Pakistan’s premier batsman has fallen out of the top 10 in the ICC Test rankings, marking a significant dip in his red-ball career. Azam, who had slipped to ninth in the rankings earlier, dropped out of the top 10 following a series of underwhelming performances against Bangladesh in a recent two-match home series.

Azam's form has been under scrutiny as he managed only 64 runs across four innings against Bangladesh. His struggle in Test cricket has become increasingly apparent, with the last century coming in December 2022. Notably, Azam has failed to score a fifty in his last 16 innings, raising concerns about his consistency in the format.

Pakistan’s decline in Test cricket mirrors Azam’s personal struggles. The national team has dropped to eighth place in the latest ICC Test Team Rankings, their lowest position since 1965, following a shock 2-0 whitewash at home against Bangladesh. The series defeat marked Bangladesh’s first-ever Test series win over Pakistan, with the visitors clinching a six-wicket victory in the second Test in Rawalpindi.

Chasing a modest target of 185, Bangladesh secured the win 25 minutes before tea on the fifth and final day, completing a historic series sweep. Pakistan's consecutive losses to Bangladesh have resulted in a two-place drop in the rankings, leaving the team with a total of 76 rating points.

The series loss and the accompanying decline in rankings have sparked a broader debate about the current state of Pakistan's Test cricket, with many pointing to Azam’s prolonged slump as a key factor in the team’s struggles.