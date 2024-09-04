Wednesday, September 04, 2024
Balochistan CM vows to ensure teachers’ appointment on merit basis

APP
September 04, 2024
QUETTA   -  Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday directed to make effective mechanism to ensure appointment of teachers on merit basis with the aim to prevent selling of jobs which was an intolerable process.

He gave this instruction while presiding over the meeting regarding the reforms in the education department and the appointment of teachers.

Provincial Education Minister Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan and other concerned officials participated the meeting.   During the meeting, the decisions were made to appoint teachers on vacant posts to make closed schools functional, appointment contract, and extension would be given on performance basis and effective legislation to be made for contract policy.

Balochistan CM directed in the meeting that Sardar Bahadur Khan Woman’s University “SBKWU” test should be declared final according to the court orders.  He said that no jobs would be sold, appointments could be made on merit so that implementation of merit was essential for progress of education sector. He said that incumbent provincial government was taking practical measures to improve performance of all government related departments to ensure good governance.

