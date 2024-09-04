Wednesday, September 04, 2024
Body found in apartment; robber killed in police encounter

INP
September 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Hanged body of a man was recovered from an apartment while a robber was killed and another injured in police encounter in different localities of the metropolis on Tuesday.  According to details, hanged body of Talha was found from an apartment in Garden area of Karachi. The deceased was husband of three wives due to which domestic quarrels emerged and he was living alone and his parents were settled in US. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem.  An encounter took place near Bilal Masjid Orangi Town No 1 when three robbers came across police. One robber was killed, another injured and held while their third cohort managed to escape. The police recovered arms and motorcycle from possession of the killed and injured robber. The body and injured were moved to hospital.

