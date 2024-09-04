CDWP approves 8 development projects worth Rs144.3 billion

ISLAMABAD - The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Tuesday approved eight development projects worth Rs144.3 billion. That CDWP meeting, chaired by Minister PDSI & Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Ahsan Iqbal, approved five projects worth Rs15.35 billion, while it has recommended three projects worth Rs129 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for consideration.

The projects approved by the forum were related to education, health, higher education, transport & communication and water resources sectors. A project related to education presented in the meeting namely “Reaching out of school children (OOSC) in AJK” worth Rs7183.515 million was approved by the CDWP forum. The projected is funded with IsDB loan. A project related to health sector presented in the meeting namely “Establishment of Nawaz Sharif institute of cancer Ttreatment & research, Lahore” worth Rs52772.520 million was recommended to ECNEC for consideration. The project is proposed to be financed through Provincial ADP. The project scope includes civil work for main hospital, cancer care clinic, hospice & palliative care facility, doctors accommodation and parking plaza, procurement of medical equipment, furniture and fixtures, hiring of medical and allied service staff and establishment of Project Management Unit comprising of professors and consultants in clinical care.

Four projects related to higher education sector presented in the meeting namely “Establishment of National Center of Artificial Intelligence (Revisited)” worth Rs1854.446 million, “Establishment of National Center of Excellence in Big Data and Cloud Computing (Revised), worth Rs2383.186 million, “Establishment of National Center in Robotics and Automation (Revised)” worth Rs2043.663 million and “Establishment of National Center for Cyber Security (Revised)” worth Rs1887.794 million were approved by the forum. The big data project will focus on digital export activities, ensuring global recognition and industry collaboration. The idea is to provide a platform for promoting a culture of big data analytics and the cloud computing industry and related businesses.

A project related to transport & communications presented in the meeting namely “Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project (SFERP) Phase-II” worth Rs61308 million was recommended to ECNEC for consideration. The project is proposed to be financed through World Bank loan. The local funding of the project is Rs 5574 million and the foreign funding is 55734 million. The proposed project under Phase-II of SFERP will support the government of Sindh’s efforts to rehabilitate critical infrastructure damaged during the 2022 floods and enhance disaster response capacity. The activities proposed under Phase-II are aimed at scaling up key activities and addressing financing gaps, to increase overall program impact and enhance its development effectiveness.

A project related to water resource sector presented in the meeting namely “Kachhi Canal Project Restoration of Flood Damages 2022” worth Rs14701.427 million was recommended to ECNEC for further consideration. The project is aimed to restore the Kachhi Canal Infrastructure in the Punjab province, so that the benefits anticipated in approved PC-I of Kachhi Canal Project (Phase-I) may be continued. The CDWP cleared two concept papers namely “Recovery of Maternal and Child Health Care Equipment in Flood Affected Areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” sponsored by JICA & “Green Energy Projects Financed by KFW Bank Germany-PEECA/Gov of Punjab” financed by KFW Bank Germany – PEECA/govt.