Chinese PM Li Qiang to visit Pakistan for SCO Summit

Web Desk
7:20 PM | September 04, 2024
National

Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang is set to visit Pakistan next month for a three-day trip to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of Government Summit in Islamabad.

According to media reports, his visit, scheduled to begin on October 14, will be conducted in two phases, starting with bilateral discussions on Pakistan-China relations and other key matters.

The visit marks the first by a Chinese prime minister to Pakistan in 11 years. Li Qiang will represent China at the SCO summit on October 15 and 16, with the signing of various agreements between the two nations expected during his stay.

