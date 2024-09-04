CM approves plan for implementing APS project of KP govt

Peshawar - In a landmark move towards transforming the social protection regime in the province, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday approved the proposed strategy for implementing the Adaptive Social Protection (APS) Project of the provincial government and authorised the Planning & Development Department to enter into an agreement with the concerned development partner (GIZ) for the purpose.

The Chief Minister was chairing an important meeting in this regard held here at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. Additional Chief Secretary Home and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Abid Majeed, Additional Chief Secretary P&D Imtiaz Hussain Shah, SMBR Ikramullah, administrative secretaries of the concerned departments, and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The Adaptive Social Protection project, to be implemented with the technical assistance of GIZ, aims to strengthen the social protection system with a special focus on improving linkages among relevant sectors as well as institutionalising the use of social protection in disaster management. Under the project, an Integrated Social Protection Information System (Data Centre) would be established, thereby ensuring all-time availability of complete and accurate information about the initiatives, programs and activities carried out in the field of social welfare sectors.

Similarly, developing a legal framework, governance and coordination mechanisms, and a monitoring and evaluation framework are also among the important features of the project. Apart from this, research would be conducted on studying poverty dynamics and vulnerability assessments for evidence-based planning and implementation, in addition to developing a Disaster Risk Reduction Policy for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a Multi-Hazard & Vulnerability Risk Assessment (MHVRA) in the high-risk districts of the province.

The Chief Minister, on the occasion, stressed the need to have complete and accurate data regarding deserving individuals/households from across the province, adding that the ultimate purpose behind this exercise is to make social activities more effective and result-oriented. “The provincial government spends a huge amount through multiple welfare initiatives, which benefits should reach the deserving ones in real sense,” he remarked. The Adaptive Social Protection project, he said, would prove to be a milestone achievement in this regard.

The Chief Minister also directed the quarters concerned to immediately implement his directives regarding holding mass wedding ceremonies for poor girls at divisional headquarters of the province, adding that the government would provide a grant of Rs2 lac per girl for this purpose.