Commissioner orders effective measures to control price hike

KARACHI   -  The meeting chaired by  Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, reviewed the  efforts being made by the District Administrations  to control the government fixed  prices and the  actions taken against profiteers. The  civic issues and the  solutions  were also discussed in the meeting.

The meeting was attended among others by the Deputy Commissioners, Additional Commissioner-I Ghulam Mehdi Shah, Additional Commissioner-II Ghazanfar Ali Shah, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Rabia Syed and Assistant Commissioner General Hazim Bangwar.

The Deputy Commissioners briefed about the efforts made to control prices and prevent adulteration in milk, meat, and other food items in their respective districts.

Deputy Commissioner Malir Irfan Salam informed the Commissioner about the crackdown on factories producing oil from dead animals and chemical mixed  milk, carried out in collaboration with the Food  department. He reported that approximately 700 litres of oil were confiscated by the food department, and the factories were sealed, and two individuals, including the owner, were arrested.

Deputy Commissioner Malir further stated that, along with the Food Department team, Assistant Commissioner Ibrahim Hyderi took action against a factory mixing chemicals in milk in Lal Muhammad Kharal Bara Bhens Colony. The Food Department seized 720 kg of powder used to make milk and destroyed 800-1000 liters of chemically made milk on the spot. One person was arrested, and a case was registered at the Sukhan Police Station. The factory was sealed . The Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners to ensure strict enforcement of official prices. The Deputy Commissioners shared details of price control actions in their respective districts. The Commissioner emphasized the need to make price control measures more effective.

The meeting was also briefed on the relocation of intercity bus stands to the highway. It was reported that bus stands established within the city have been made non-functional. The meeting was informed that, in the crackdown against profiteers, actions were taken against 138 vegetable sellers, 199 poultry sellers, and 62 meat shopkeepers in 12 days.

