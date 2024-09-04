Wednesday, September 04, 2024
Court reserves verdict on Bushra Bibi’s acquittal plea in £190m settlement case

Web Desk
7:56 PM | September 04, 2024
An accountability court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on the acquittal plea of Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, in the £190 million settlement case.

The former prime minister and his wife are accused of causing significant financial losses to the national exchequer, alongside a prominent property tycoon.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana of the Accountability Court will announce the verdict on Thursday, following the conclusion of arguments by both parties. The hearing took place in a makeshift courtroom at Adiala Jail for security reasons, but cross-examination of the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) investigation officer was postponed due to the absence of Imran Khan's lawyer.

Bushra Bibi's counsel, Usman Riaz Gul, presented arguments for her acquittal, while the NAB opposed her petition. Additionally, the judge deemed a request for contempt proceedings against the NAB chairman "ineffective" based on the arguments presented by the prosecution and defense.

