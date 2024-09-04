CTD arrests terrorist linked to banned group in Sahiwal

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a suspected terrorist in Sahiwal during an intelligence-based operation on Wednesday. According to the CTD spokesperson, the individual, identified as Aman Ullah, is affiliated with the banned group Fitna Alkhwarij.

The operation also led to the seizure of literature and books promoting hate and religious extremism, and a case has been filed against him.

Earlier, security forces conducted another intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan's Razmak area, resulting in the deaths of three Khawarij militants, according to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the operation, a firefight broke out, leading to the elimination of three terrorists linked to an outlawed group, while one was injured. The security forces also recovered a significant cache of weapons and ammunition from the scene.

The ISPR noted that these terrorists were involved in targeted killings of both security personnel and civilians, reaffirming the security forces' commitment to eradicating terrorism and extremist groups from the country.