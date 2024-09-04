Wednesday, September 04, 2024
Dar to pay five-day official visit to UK

Our Staff Reporter
September 04, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar will undertake an official visit to the United Kingdom from September 4-8, 2024, the foreign ministry said yesterday. In London, the Deputy Prime Minister will meet UK’s Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and hold extensive talks with the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs, David Lammy, the Foreign Office said. Dar will also engage with members of the UK Parliament and representatives of the British-Pakistani community.

