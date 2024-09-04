Wednesday, September 04, 2024
Deputy Prime Minister Dar meets British Foreign Secretary David Lammy

Deputy Prime Minister Dar meets British Foreign Secretary David Lammy
Web Desk
10:56 PM | September 04, 2024
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, held a significant meeting today with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy in London.

The discussions centered around enhancing bilateral relations and addressing key regional issues, reflecting the enduring partnership between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

During the meeting, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to strengthening its ties with the United Kingdom.

He emphasized Pakistan's desire to elevate the existing relationship to a strategic partnership that benefits both nations.

Senator Dar acknowledged the historical significance of Pakistan-UK relations and expressed optimism about the future trajectory of bilateral cooperation.

