Deputy Prime Minister Dar meets British Foreign Secretary David Lammy

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, , held a significant meeting today with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy in London.

The discussions centered around enhancing bilateral relations and addressing key regional issues, reflecting the enduring partnership between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

During the meeting, reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to strengthening its ties with the United Kingdom.

He emphasized Pakistan's desire to elevate the existing relationship to a strategic partnership that benefits both nations.

Senator Dar acknowledged the historical significance of Pakistan-UK relations and expressed optimism about the future trajectory of bilateral cooperation.