Downing Street defends arms sales suspension after Netanyahu backlash

Downing Street reiterated Tuesday the UK's position as a "staunch ally" of Israel in response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's criticism of a decision to suspend certain arms sales to Israel.

British media said during a lobby briefing that the UK’s prime minister's spokesperson defended the decision, emphasizing the government's commitment to adhering to export licensing laws, while downplaying concerns that the move would strain diplomatic relations with Israel.

Netanyahu earlier described the UK's decision as "shameful," sparking concerns about a potential diplomatic fallout.

The Downing Street spokesperson, however, refrained from addressing Netanyahu's remarks, instead stressing the UK's ongoing support for Israel.

The spokesperson highlighted the UK's recent actions to defend Israel, including efforts in April to intercept Iranian missiles aimed at the country, which prevented significant loss of life.

"The decision to suspend some arms sales was not taken lightly," said the spokesperson. "We remain a staunch ally of Israel. Our actions demonstrate our commitment to Israel's security and our broader ambition to end the ongoing conflict in the region."

The UK has been working closely with international partners to broker a cease-fire between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, to bring an end to escalating violence that has seen nearly 41,000 victims killed in the Gaza Strip.