DPO Kharak praises Khanewal Police for capturing ten-year fugitive

khanewal - Under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharak, Khanewal Police is committed to combating criminal activity and upholding law and order. Utilising advanced technology and the IT system, Chab Kalan police have apprehended Mazhar, son of Sher Muhammad, a fugitive wanted for a decade in connection with a murder case. Mazhar is accused of fatally shooting rickshaw driver Muhammad Irfan on July 21, 2014, at Chak No 70 Fifteen L Road. DPO Ismail Kharak praised SHO Abdul Rehman and the entire police team for their dedication, stating that criminals involved in serious offenses such as murder, attempted murder, robbery, and theft will not evade justice. The police remain steadfast in their efforts to ensure a safe and crime-free community.