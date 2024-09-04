Wednesday, September 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DPO Kharak praises Khanewal Police for capturing ten-year fugitive

Our Staff Reporter
September 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

khanewal   -   Under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharak, Khanewal Police is committed to combating criminal activity and upholding law and order. Utilising advanced technology and the IT system, Chab Kalan police have apprehended Mazhar, son of Sher Muhammad, a fugitive wanted for a decade in connection with a murder case. Mazhar is accused of fatally shooting rickshaw driver Muhammad Irfan on July 21, 2014, at Chak No 70 Fifteen L Road. DPO Ismail Kharak praised SHO Abdul Rehman and the entire police team for their dedication, stating that criminals involved in serious offenses such as murder, attempted murder, robbery, and theft will not evade justice. The police remain steadfast in their efforts to ensure a safe and crime-free community.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1725346765.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024