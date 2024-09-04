Wednesday, September 04, 2024
Dragons of Pakistan: Faysal Bank secures a Silver Dragon

September 04, 2024
KARACHI   -  The “Dragons of Pakistan”, which is an extension of the international ‘Dragons of Asia’, are considered as one of the most definitive and credible Marketing & Advertising Awards in the country celebrating excellence in results-driven marketing communications.

Amidst fierce competition from both multinational and national companies across various industries, Faysal Bank’s campaign, “Barho Aik Mukammal Islami Pehchaan Ke Saath” which announced its full conversion to Islamic Banking, distinguished itself by winning a Silver Dragon in the coveted Best Brand Building and/or Awareness Campaign category.

Commenting on the occasion, Shakeel Akram, Head of Marketing at Faysal Bank, said, “Alhamdolillah, this honor reflects our unwavering commitment to crafting impactful marketing communications that truly resonate with our audience. We are grateful to Almighty Allah and thankful to our agency partners and senior management at Faysal Bank without whose support and guidance this would not have been possible. Faysal Bank remains committed to delivering exceptional advertising and marketing experiences to our customers in the future also, Insha’Allah.”

Strict adherence to accountability fortifies Army’s integrity: CCC

