Exhibition Matrix of Life: Impressions and Iterations to conclude today

ISLAMABAD - The exhibition titled “Matrix of Life: Impressions and Iterations” by renowned artist Iram Wani will conclude at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) today (Wednesday) after displaying intricacies of printmaking, attracting a large number of visitors.

The remarkable exhibition, held at National Art Gallery, showcased a diverse range of printmaking techniques, from traditional methods to contemporary innovations. The exhibition explored themes of interconnectedness and the delicate balance of life, drawing on her profound connection with nature. Iram Wani, an acclaimed educator and visual artist, has brought together a collection that explores the intricate possibilities of printmaking.

With a career spanning over two decades, Wani’s work reflects a deep understanding of the medium, pushing boundaries and creating a dialogue between traditional practices and modern interpretations.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was graced by Ambassador of Korea to Pakistan, Park Ki Jun. In his remarks, Ambassador Park Ki Jun praised the exhibition, stating, “I am deeply impressed by the creativity and technical mastery demonstrated in Iram Wani’s work. This exhibition not only highlights the rich tradition of printmaking in Pakistan but also showcases its potential for innovation and global dialogue.”

“It is a testament to the vibrant cultural landscape of Pakistan and the power of art to connect people across cultures,” the ambassador said. The exhibition has provided an opportunity to the visitors to explore the dynamic and evolving world of printmaking through a unique showcase of talent. To complement this exhibition, PNCA also organized a printmaking workshop conducted by Iram Wani on September 02.

During this workshop, the participants had a unique opportunity to learn directly from the artist who provided guidance on her techniques and share insights about her creative process and artwork.

The workshop began with an introduction to monotype printing, where participants were introduced to the basics of this unique printmaking technique.

Iram Wani shared her expertise, guiding attendees through the process of creating one-of-a-kind prints using monotype plates and printing ink.

The highlight of the workshop was the innovative use of indigenous flora, where participants learned how to incorporate native plants into their printmaking to produce intricate textures and designs. Throughout the session, attendees engaged in hands-on practice, experimenting with various techniques and exploring the endless possibilities of monotype printing.

The PNCA is committed to promoting the arts and providing platforms for artists and art enthusiasts to learn, grow, and express themselves.

Following the success of this exhibition and workshop, the PNCA looks forward to organizing more events that encourage creativity, environmental awareness, and cultural appreciation.