Wednesday, September 04, 2024
Faisalabad receives 60mm rain

APP
September 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD   -   Faisalabad received 60 millimetres (mm) rain here on Tuesday and turned the sizzling weather into pleasant besides inundating low-lying areas and creating numerous problems for pedestrians and residents. A spokesperson of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) said that maximum 60mm rain was recorded in Dogar Basti while Madina Town received 53mm rain. Similarly, 29mm rain was recorded in Allama Iqbal Colony, 7mm in Ghulam Muhammad Abad and 2mm in Gulistan Colony. Managing Director (MD) WASA Aamer Aziz immediately activated the field staff to prompt disposal of rainwater especially from low-lying areas and important roads and intersections of the city.  The WASA staff used heavy machinery for pumping out and draining rainwater while MD WASA supervised the entire operation positively, he added.

APP

