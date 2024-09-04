Fake milk factory seized in Karachi

KARACHI - The Sindh Food Authority on Tuesday raided a factory in Karachi’s Bhains Colony area, where chemicals were mixed with water to produce milk.

According to ADG Sindh Food Authority, Muzamil Haliputo, the factory was producing 9,000 liters of milk using 750 kilos of chemicals.

The authorities destroyed the chemically-laced milk, which had been made by mixing the chemicals with 480 liters of water. The staff involved in producing the harmful milk were arrested, and legal action is being pursued against them.

Muzamil Haliputo stated that the authorities would not tolerate actions that endanger public health. Last month, the Sindh Food Authority (SFA) raided a synthetic milk-producing factory, seizing toxic chemicals and arresting the staff. According to the SFA, the operation was conducted in Karachi’s Bhens Colony area upon receiving complaints that the factory was producing fake (synthetic) milk by adding chemicals to water.

The network of fake milk producers was operating for a long time, supplying impure milk to various areas of Karachi, labeling it as “fresh milk from Bhens Colony” ADG Muzammil Haliopoto headed the SFA team that confiscated 750 kg of chemicals being used to make 9,000 litres of fake milk.

Moreover, 480 liters of prepared fake milk were taken and discarded. The entire staff of the factory has been arrested and the SFA vowed to take strict action against those involved in the production and supply of adulterated milk.