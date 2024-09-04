Wednesday, September 04, 2024
Fazlur Rehman urges CJP for expedited hearing on Interest-Free financial system

Web Desk
8:05 PM | September 04, 2024
National

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has written to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, calling for an expedited hearing of appeals related to the interest-based financial system.

According to JUI-F sources, the letter references the Federal Shariat Court's decision from last year, which mandated the implementation of an interest-free system within five years.

Rehman urged the CJP to prioritize the appeals filed by various banks against this ruling and to take concrete steps towards establishing an interest-free economic system. He also commended the Chief Justice's recent short order on the finality of the prophethood (Khatam-e-Nabuwat) and expressed hope that a detailed judgment would further reassure Pakistani Muslims.

Web Desk

National

