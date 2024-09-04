Wednesday, September 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

FFC and Farmdar Partner to reduce yield-gap with AI and Space Technology

FFC and Farmdar Partner to reduce yield-gap with AI and Space Technology
PR
September 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi   -   Fauji Fertilizer Company and Farmdar are proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership aimed at reducing the yield gap across Pakistan. By integrating AI-driven precision farming with cutting-edge space technology, this collaboration will empower farmers with real-time data and insights to optimize their agricultural practices.

Through this strategic alliance, FFC and Farmdar will provide farmers with advanced tools to monitor crop health, soil conditions, and weather patterns, enabling them to make informed decisions that improve efficiency, reduce cost, and increase productivity. This initiative represents a significant step forward in modernizing agriculture and promoting sustainable farming practices across the country.

Brig. Zulfiqar Ali Haider, Company Secretary and Col. Salar Malik, Chief Sustainability, emphasised the transformative potential of this partnership: “By combining FFC’s expertise in agri services with Farmdar’s innovative technology, we are poised to drive a new era of smart farming in Pakistan.”

CTD arrests terrorist linked to banned group in Sahiwal

Farmdar’s co-founders Muzaffar Manghi, Ibrahim Akbar Bokhari & Muhammed Bukhari echoed that this collaboration will not only enhance the livelihoods of farmers but also contribute to food security and economic growth in the region.

This partnership underscores the commitment of both companies to leveraging technology for the betterment of Pakistan’s agricultural sector, ensuring that farmers are equipped to meet the challenges of the future.

Team Sustainability Shafiq ur Rehman and Israr Ahmed also joined this ceremony as well.

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1725423373.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024