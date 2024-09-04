Wednesday, September 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

FIA arrests ex-President of HCCI in illegal power generation case

FIA arrests ex-President of HCCI in illegal power generation case
Our Staff Reporter
September 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -  The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) rounded up the former President of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) late on Monday night and, subsequently, obtained his remand from a court on Tuesday.

According to the information, a team led by Inspector Masroor Baloch arrested Seth Goharullah as well as an official of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) in connection with illegal generation of electricity which was being sold to HESCO. Baloch informed that Goharullah was producing and selling power without obtaining a license from the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA). He added that the generated power was being supplied to a shopping mall and to some other places. Earlier, the FIR also registered an FIR against the arrested suspects on the state’s complaint.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1725346765.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024