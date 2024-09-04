Food delivery rider arrested for stealing motorbikes

KARACHI - The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of Karachi Police has arrested a delivery rider accused of stealing customers’ motorbikes during food deliveries and recovered two stolen motorcycles from his possession. According to the police, the accused, Naveed, who worked for a well-known food delivery company, took advantage of his job to steal customers’ motorcycles. On August 30, 2024, Naveed, along with an accomplice, stole a motorcycle with registration number KQH-632 belonging to the complainant, Sameer, after completing a delivery. A second stolen motorcycle, bearing registration number KQA-9914, was recovered from Naveed. This motorcycle was reported stolen within the jurisdiction of Kharadar police station. The AVLC Lyari Division apprehended the suspect with the help of CCTV footage. Police revealed that Naveed has a criminal history and has previously been jailed in five cases of motorcycle theft.