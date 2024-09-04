Gold rate decreases by Rs1,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs1000 and was traded at Rs261,500 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs262,500 the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also declined by Rs857 and was sold at Rs224,194 against Rs225,051 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs205,511 from Rs206,297, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,950 and Rs2,529.14, respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $5 to $2,498 against $2,503, the Association reported.