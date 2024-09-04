Govt allocates Rs2bn to Bait-ul-Maal amid financial mismanagement scandal

The federal government has allocated Rs2 billion to Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal, a welfare organization that provides financial aid to those in need.

According to sources, these funds will be utilized to clear a backlog of thousands of pending applications for medical treatment, education, and financial assistance.

Due to a previous shortage of funds, over 28,000 applications had been left unprocessed, including those for medical treatments, educational scholarships, and financial aid. Specifically, more than 13,000 medical cases were awaiting approval, which will now be addressed with the release of these funds.

Sources also indicated that the overdue wages of thousands of Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal employees, which had been unpaid for two months, will now be settled.

The funds will be distributed across both federal and provincial offices of Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal to ensure that support reaches those in need, sources added.

Previously, significant financial irregularities involving billions of rupees were uncovered within Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal.

An audit report revealed that funds amounting to billions, intended for distribution to underprivileged citizens, were instead given to government employees. Specifically, Rs281 million meant for the poor was diverted to government workers.

The report also exposed unauthorized transfers of Rs137 billion of government funds into a commercial bank account, further exacerbating the financial mismanagement.

Additionally, the audit revealed that the Lahore office of Bait-ul-Maal failed to return Rs520 million in unused funds to the national treasury, and another Rs162.3 million was spent without proper authorization.