GRSC-IoBM hosts a seminar on future of Pakistan-Bangladesh relations

KARACHI - The Global and Regional Studies Center (IoBM) at the Institute of Business Management (IoBM) hosted a seminar on “Understanding Political Developments in Bangladesh and the Future of Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations” on September 3, 2024. The event brought together national experts in international relations who shared in-depth discussions on Bangladesh’s evolving political landscape and its impact on relations with Pakistan. The distinguished panelists included Ambassador Dr. Masuma Hasan, Chairperson, Pakistan Institute of International Affairs; Ambassador Qazi Khalilullah, Executive Director, Center for International Strategic Studies; Professor Noman Ahmed, Dean, Faculty of Architecture and Sciences at NED University; Ambassador Rafiuzzaman Siddiqui, Advisor to the Sindh Ombudsman; and Dr. Nausheen Wasi, Head of the International Relations Department at Karachi University. The session was moderated by Ambassador G. R. Baluch, Director, GRSC-IoBM, who opened the seminar with a comprehensive overview of the historical context shaping current geopolitical dynamics, effectively setting the theme for the seminar.

In his address, Mr. Talib Karim, President IoBM, emphasized the need for Pakistan to repair ties with its regional neighbors and praised Ambassador G. R. Baluch for selecting a relevant and timely topic. Ambassador Dr. Masuma highlighted that the future of Pakistan-Bangladesh relations will depend on Bangladesh’s political stability post-Sheikh Hasina. Ambassador Rafiuzzaman Siddiqui reflected on his experiences in Bangladesh, discussing its socio-economic landscape and the authoritarian rule of Sheikh Hasina, noting India’s silence during this period. Ambassador Qazi Khalilullah reviewed India-Bangladesh relations, focusing on key agreements that bolster economic collaboration and regional stability, particularly within SAARC. Dr. Nausheen Wasi analyzed the regional impact of political shifts in Bangladesh, while Professor Noman Ahmed provided an in-depth analysis of Bengali nationalism and its historical roots.