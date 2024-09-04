Gunman kills Faisalabad youth on road for resisting robbery

FAISALABAD - A youth was shot dead while catching a robber in Ghulam Muhammad Abad police limits. A police spokesperson said on Tuesday that Muhammad Bilal of Rehmat Town was traveling on a motorcycle when a robber intercepted him near Cchuta Gol Chowk and looted Rs10,000, a mobile phone and fled.

The victim chased the robber and raised alarm near Dera Sain Graveyard where people Zohaib Hasan etc tried to overpower the robber but the accused opened firing at them.

As a result, Zohaib Hasan, 34, of Piranwala received injuries in his head and died in a local hospital.

Trader killed during dacoity

A local trader was killed over resistance during a dacoity in the area of Millat Town police station.

A police spokesperson said here on Tuesday that local trader Ashfaq (45) was going to his home in Chak 115 Diyal Garh when armed bandits intercepted him near Makhanwala Bridge on Millat Road and snatched cash, mobile phone, etc at gunpoint.

When the victim produced resistance and raised alarm, the outlaws opened fire and seriously injured him. The injured was rushed to hospital but in vain as he breathed his last before getting any medical assistance.

The police dispatched the body to mortuary for post-mortem and started investigation for arrest of the culprits, the spokesperson added.

Abducted student recovered

Faisalabad Police on Tuesday claimed to have recovered an abducted student and arrested two accused.

Police Spokesperson Talish Abbas Jutt said the ninth-grade student, Ayan of Madina Town, was going to school when the accused kidnapped him and demanded Rs30 million ransom.

A special team was constituted under supervision of SSP Investigation which started investigation on scientific lines and recovered the student. The police also recovered ransom money of Rs30 million in addition to arresting two accused, including Muzammal and Salma Nawaz.

2 police officials suspended over misbehaving with lawyer, citizen

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has suspended two police officials on charge of misbehaving with a lawyer and a citizen in the area of Kotwali police station.

A police spokesperson said here on Tuesday that police constables Wajid and Muharrar Abdul Waheed had reportedly exchanged harsh words, misbehaved and maltreated a citizen and his advocate who visited the police station for some work.

After receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice and suspended both police officials and directed SP Lyallpur Division to probe into the matter and submit its report. Further action would be taken on the basis of inquiry report, he added.

Woman electrocuted

A woman was electrocuted at her home in the area of Jhang Bazaar police limits. A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said on Tuesday that 47-year-old Farzana Shafiq of Naumat Abad, Jhang Road, was trying to switch on a pedestal fan when she accidentally received a fatal electric shock.

The body was handed over to her relatives for burial after completing formalities, he added.

Welding mechanic electrocuted

A welding mechanic was electrocuted at his workplace in the area of Saddar police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said here on Tuesday that 20-year-old Umar Shehzad was busy in a welding machine when he accidentally touched its live wire. As a result, he received fatal electric shock and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance. The body was shifted to mortuary for post-mortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.

77 cases registered for decanting

The Civil Defence Department registered 77 cases against decanting in the district last month. Civil Defence Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas said here Tuesday that machinery from 18 shops was confiscated while challans against 31 shopkeepers were sent to court. The teams also sealed 105 shops for refilling liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) illegally.